BRIEF-JK Paper says allotment of equity shares upon conversion of FCCBs of 2.4 mln euros each
* Says allotment of equity shares of company upon conversion of fccbs of Euro 2.4 million each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, July 10 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,537 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,100 to 6,400 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period July 2 to 14: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a +322 +643 +750 1 n/a n/a n/a +214 +536 +643 2 n/a -214 0 +107 +429 +536 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says allotment of equity shares of company upon conversion of fccbs of Euro 2.4 million each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gets members' nod for issue of NCDs on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: