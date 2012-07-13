BRIEF-India's Meenakshi Enterprises appoints Hemanathan P.K. as CFO
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
KARACHI, July 13 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,430 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,125 to 6,300 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period July 2 to 14: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a +322 +643 +750 1 n/a n/a n/a +214 +536 +643 2 n/a -214 0 +107 +429 +536 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
NEW DELHI, June 8 India called on Thursday for a coalition of middle-income countries to drum up support for globalisation as a political backlash in the United States and parts of Europe against free trade and investment imperils its growth aspirations.