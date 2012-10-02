BRIEF-Lypsa Gems & Jewellery seeks members' nod to raise co's authorized share capital to INR 300 mln
* Seeks members' nod to raise authorized share capital of co to 300 million rupees
KARACHI, Oct 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,250 to 5,550 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period October 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +214 +322 +375 2 n/a n/a 0 +107 +214 +268 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a n/a -322 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Approves divestment of shareholding of STS Chemicals (UK) including Sintesis Quimica S.A.I.C Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: