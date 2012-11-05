KARACHI, Nov 5 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,269 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,600 to 5,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period November 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 +322 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a n/a -322 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)