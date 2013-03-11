BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
KARACHI, March 11 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,000 to 6,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period March 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -750 -322 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -857 -429 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -965 -536 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
* Says Bhalendra Pal Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: