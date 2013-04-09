KARACHI, April 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches)
and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents
fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,600 to
6,700 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period April 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214
3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161
4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a
5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a
