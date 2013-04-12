KARACHI, April 12 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,200 to 6,900 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period April 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -1282 -643 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)