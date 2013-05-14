KARACHI, May 14 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed
the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,912 rupees per
maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire
value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period May 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214
3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161
4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a
5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)