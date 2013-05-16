KARACHI, May 16 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,859 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,150 to 6,400 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period May 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -875 -429 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)