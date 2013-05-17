KARACHI, May 17 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,752 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,800 to
6,100 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period May 15 to 30:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214
3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161
4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a
5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a
