KARACHI, May 27 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,859 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
Following are the grade and staple margins for May 15 to 30:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214
3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161
4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a
5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)