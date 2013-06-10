KARACHI, June 10 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,859 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches)
and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which
represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
Following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to 30:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a
2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214
3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161
4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a
5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)