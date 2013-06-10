KARACHI, June 10 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,859 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to 30: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)