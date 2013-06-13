BRIEF-India's Madras Fertilizers posts March-qtr net profit
* March quarter net profit 130.1 million rupees versus loss of 832.3 million rupees year ago
KARACHI, June 13 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,912 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,150 to 6,900 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to 30: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +268 n/a 2 n/a n/a 0 +54 +161 +214 3 n/a -857 -429 BASE +107 +161 4 n/a -965 -536 -107 0 n/a 5 n/a -1286 -643 -214 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 130.1 million rupees versus loss of 832.3 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rAeVHo) Further company coverage: