GRAINS-Corn extends losses into third session on ample global supplies
SYDNEY, April 10 U.S. corn edged lower on Monday, extending losses into a third consecutive session, as ample global supplies weighed on the grain, pressuring prices towards a near one-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $3.59 a bushel, having slipped 0.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.57 a bushel - the lowest since March 31. * The most active soybean futures