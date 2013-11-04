KARACHI, Nov 4 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,912 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches)
and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents
fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,200 to
6,625 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for November 1 to 30:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
1 n/a n/a n/a +107 +188 +241
2 n/a n/a -27 +54 +145 +198
3 n/a -402 -295 BASE +80 +134
4 n/a -482 -375 -161 n/a n/a
5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)