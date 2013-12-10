BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro appoints A. M. Naik as non-executive chairman
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Karachi, PAKISTAN, Dec 10 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,912 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,400 to 6,750 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for December 2 to 14: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -322 -241 -188 +161 +322 +455 1 -402 -322 -241 +107 +241 +375 2 -482 -375 -295 +54 +161 +295 3 -563 -455 -348 BASE +107 +214 4 -670 -563 -455 -107 0 +107 5 -777 -670 -563 -214 -107 n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------
* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees