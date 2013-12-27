Karachi, PAKISTAN, Dec 27 The Karachi Cotton Association on
Friday fixed the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to
7,100 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for December 16 to 31:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super -322 -241 -188 +161 +322 +455
1 -402 -322 -241 +107 +241 +375
2 -482 -375 -295 +54 +161 +295
3 -563 -455 -348 BASE +107 +214
4 -670 -563 -455 -107 0 +107
5 -777 -670 -563 -214 -107 n/a
