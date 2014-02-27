KARACHI, Feb 27 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,395 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,760 to 7,100 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for February 17 to 28: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -536 -455 -375 +161 +375 +509 1 -616 -536 -429 +107 +295 +429 2 -697 -589 -482 +54 +214 +348 3 -777 -670 -563 BASE +161 +268 4 -938 -831 -723 -161 +54 +161 5 -1045 -938 -831 -214 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)