KARACHI, Mar 3 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,341 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
Following are the grade and staple margins for March 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super -536 -455 -375 +161 +375 +509
1 -616 -536 -429 +107 +295 +429
2 -697 -589 -482 +54 +214 +348
3 -777 -670 -563 BASE +161 +268
4 -938 -831 -723 -161 +54 +161
5 -1045 -938 -831 -214 -54 +54
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)