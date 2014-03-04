KARACHI, Mar 4 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for March 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -536 -455 -375 +161 +375 +509 1 -616 -536 -429 +107 +295 +429 2 -697 -589 -482 +54 +214 +348 3 -777 -670 -563 BASE +161 +268 4 -938 -831 -723 -161 +54 +161 5 -1045 -938 -831 -214 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)