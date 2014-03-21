KARACHI, March 21 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,073 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,200 to 6,750 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for March 17 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -536 -455 -375 +161 +375 +509 1 -616 -536 -429 +107 +295 +429 2 -697 -589 -482 +54 +214 +348 3 -777 -670 -563 BASE +161 +268 4 -938 -831 -723 -161 +54 +161 5 -1045 -938 -831 -214 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)