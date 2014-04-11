KARACHI, April 11 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 6,966 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,600 to 6,600 rupees per maund. 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -723 -509 -295 +161 +375 +509 1 -777 -563 -348 +107 +295 +429 2 -831 -616 -402 +54 +214 +348 3 -884 -670 -455 BASE +161 +268 4 -1045 -831 -616 -161 +54 +161 5 -1152 -884 -723 -214 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)