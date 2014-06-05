KARACHI, June 5 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 7,341 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,150 to
7,100 rupees per maund.
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super -723 -509 -295 +161 +375 +509
1 -777 -563 -348 +107 +295 +429
2 -831 -616 -402 +54 +214 +348
3 -1098 -884 -670 BASE +161 +268
4 -1366 -1152 -938 -268 +54 +161
5 -1474 -1206 -1045 -322 -54 +54
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)