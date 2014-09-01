BRIEF-Supreme Petrochem March qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago
KARACHI, Sept 1 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 6,002 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,600 to 5,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for August 1 to 30: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 698.9 million rupees versus profit 543.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year