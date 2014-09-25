KARACHI, Sept 25 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,412 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,000 to 5,400 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for September 1 to 30: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 54 161 268 375 1 -107 -54 0 107 214 322 2 -161 -107 -54 54 161 268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE 107 214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)