KARACHI, Oct 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed
the official spot rate
or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,466 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,000 to
5,300 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for October 1 to 30:
1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375
1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322
2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268
3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214
4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107
5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)