KARACHI, Oct 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,466 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for October 1 to 30: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -322 -214 -161 -107 0 +107 5 -375 -268 -214 -161 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)