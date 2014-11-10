BUZZ-India's Wipro rises on Q4 profit beat
** Shares of Wipro Ltd rise as much as 3.68 pct to highest since April 10; among top pct gainers on NSE index
KARACHI, Nov 10 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,358 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,800 to 5,250 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for November 1 to 15: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -54 0 +54 +161 +268 +375 1 -107 -54 0 +107 +214 +322 2 -161 -107 -54 +54 +161 +268 3 -214 -161 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -429 -322 -268 -214 0 +107 5 -482 -375 -322 -268 -54 +54 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
MUMBAI, April 26 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.4 percent to hit a record high on Wednesday, surpassing its previous milestone hit in March 2015, while the rupee hit a 20-month against the dollar.