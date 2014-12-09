BRIEF-VST Industries March qtr profit slumps
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago
KARACHI, Dec 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,037 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 3,600 to 4,925 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for December 1 to 15: 1/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -161 -107 +54 +214 +429 +536 1 -214 -161 -54 +161 +375 +482 2 -268 -214 -107 +107 +322 +429 3 -322 -268 -214 BASE +268 +375 4 -750 -697 -643 -429 -161 -54 5 -857 -804 -750 -536 -268 -161 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017, a senior official at the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of agricultural goods.