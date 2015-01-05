KARACHI, Jan 5 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate or base price for Grade 3 cotton at 5,251 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for January 1 to 15: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536 1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482 2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429 3 -589 -482 -375 BASE +268 +375 4 -965 -857 -750 -375 -161 -54 5 -1072 -965 -857 -482 -268 -161 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)