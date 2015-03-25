KARACHI, March 25 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,466 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,400 to 5,300 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for March 15 to April 15: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536 1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482 2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429 3 -857 -643 -429 BASE +214 +322 4 -1286 -1072 -857 -429 -214 -107 5 -1393 -1179 -965 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)