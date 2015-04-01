BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
KARACHI, April 1 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,519 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,400 to 5,300 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for March 15 to April 15: 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -375 -268 -54 +268 +429 +536 1 -429 -322 -161 +214 +375 +482 2 -482 -375 -214 +161 +322 +429 3 -857 -643 -429 BASE +214 +322 4 -1286 -1072 -857 -429 -214 -107 5 -1393 -1179 -965 -536 -322 -214 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago