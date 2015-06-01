BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
KARACHI, June 1 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,841 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,500 to 5,575 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to June 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -429 -322 -107 +322 +482 +589 1 -482 -375 -214 +268 +429 +536 2 -536 -429 -268 +214 +375 +482 3 -965 -750 -536 BASE +188 +295 4 -1447 -1232 -1018 -482 -295 -188 5 -1554 -1340 -1125 -589 -402 -295 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-1,100 0,810-1,114 0,710-0,890 0,7