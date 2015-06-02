KARACHI, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,841 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,625 to 5,750 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to June 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -429 -322 -107 +322 +482 +589 1 -482 -375 -214 +268 +429 +536 2 -536 -429 -268 +214 +375 +482 3 -965 -750 -536 BASE +188 +295 4 -1447 -1232 -1018 -482 -295 -188 5 -1554 -1340 -1125 -589 -402 -295 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)