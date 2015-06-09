KARACHI, June 9 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed
the official spot rate,
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between
3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of
cotton varieties.
Following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to June 30:
GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super -429 -322 -107 +322 +482 +589
1 -482 -375 -214 +268 +429 +536
2 -536 -429 -268 +214 +375 +482
3 -965 -750 -536 BASE +188 +295
4 -1447 -1232 -1018 -482 -295 -188
5 -1554 -1340 -1125 -589 -402 -295
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)