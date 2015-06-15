KARACHI, June 15 The Karachi Cotton Association on Monday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,841 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. Following are the grade and staple margins for June 1 to June 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super -429 -322 -107 +322 +482 +589 1 -482 -375 -214 +268 +429 +536 2 -536 -429 -268 +214 +375 +482 3 -965 -750 -536 BASE +188 +295 4 -1447 -1232 -1018 -482 -295 -188 5 -1554 -1340 -1125 -589 -402 -295 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)