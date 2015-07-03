EXCLUSIVE-India's green car plan prioritises electric vehicles over hybrids
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
KARACHI, July 3 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,198 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,950 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for July 1 to July 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a 214 322 429 536 1 n/a n/a 107 214 322 429 2 n/a n/a 0 107 214 322 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 107 214 4 n/a n/a -214 -107 0 107 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
NEW DELHI, May 6 Thirty students at an Indian school were taken to hospital on Saturday complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker, witnesses said.