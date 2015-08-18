BRIEF-Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
KARACHI, Aug 18 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 4,983 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,700 to 4,750 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for August 1 to August 30: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a 214 322 429 536 1 n/a n/a 107 214 322 429 2 n/a n/a 0 107 214 322 3 n/a n/a -107 BASE 107 214 4 n/a n/a -268 -161 -54 54 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
May 3 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 25,517.5 33,217.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad