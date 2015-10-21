KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 21 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,734 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,650 to 5,550 rupees per maund. The following are the grade and staple margins for Oct 1 to Oct 31: GRADE 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 n/a n/a 27 107 188 268 2 n/a n/a -27 54 134 214 3 n/a n/a -80 BASE 80 161 4 n/a n/a -188 -107 -27 54 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)