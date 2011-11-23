BRIEF-Indo Borax and Chemicals approves re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain as chairman, MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,000 to 5,600 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Nov 15 to 30: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a +107 +214 +322 +429 +536 1 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 +429 2 -214 -107 0 +107 +214 +322 3 -322 -214 -107 BASE +107 +214 4 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 +107 5 -536 -429 -322 -214 -107 0 (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
