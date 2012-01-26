BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says US FDA approval for generic zetia tablets
* Says Sun Pharma announces US FDA approval for generic zetia tablets
KARACHI, Jan 26 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,216 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,600 to 6,000 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Jan 15 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
* Says Sun Pharma announces US FDA approval for generic zetia tablets
MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is heading down a bumpy road. The country is under-prepared for the July 1 nationwide rollout of a complex new goods and services tax which will create a single customs union, replacing a myriad of charges levied across 29 states. But for all the shortcomings, the reform smoothes the way toward a more efficient, less corrupt economy.