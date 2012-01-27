BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
KARACHI, Jan 27 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,216 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,000 to 5,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Jan 15 to 31: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
BANGALORE, June 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29100 ICS-103(23mm) 33500 ICS-104(24mm) 37400 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)