KARACHI, Feb 3 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday
fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,109 rupees
per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire
value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,400 to
5,800 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Feb 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643
1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536
2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429
3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322
4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a
n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)