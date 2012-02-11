KARACHI, Feb 11 The Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday
fixed the official spot rate
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,109 rupees per maund (40 kg).
The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire
value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Feb 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643
1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536
2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429
3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322
4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a
n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)