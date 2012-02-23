KARACHI, Feb 23 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,894 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 4,100 to 5,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period Feb 16 to 29: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)