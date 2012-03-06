KARACHI, March 6 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,734 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 3,800 to 5,600 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period March 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)