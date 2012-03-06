KARACHI, March 6 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday
fixed the official spot rate,
or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,734 rupees per maund (40 kg).
Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value
between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse
classes of cotton varieties.
In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 3,800 to
5,600 rupees per maund.
Following are the grade and staple margins for the period March 1 to 15:
GRADE STAPLE LENGTH
31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8"
Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643
1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536
2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429
3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322
4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a
n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a
(Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)