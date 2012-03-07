BRIEF-ITI Ltd contributes for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
* Says co contributed the manufacturing of electronic assembly for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
KARACHI, March 7 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits) which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 3,900 to 5,700 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period March 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
June 12 India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.