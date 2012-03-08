BRIEF-DIC India announces appointment of Dipak Kr Banerjee as chairman
* Says approved disposal of Mumbai land Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, March 8 The Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 5,680 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 3,700 to 5,800 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period March 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +536 +643 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +429 +536 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +322 +429 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +214 +322 4 -1018 -911 -804 -589 -375 n/a n/a -1179 -1072 -965 -750 n/a n/a (Compiled by Karachi Newsroom)
* Says approved disposal of Mumbai land Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE238A16L61 AXIS BK 14-Jun-17 99.9654 6.3076 2 50 99.