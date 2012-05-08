BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, May 8 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,645 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,600 to 7,000 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period May 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +750 +857 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +643 +750 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +536 +643 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +322 +429 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues