BRIEF-Aarvee Denims and Exports says manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad closed w.e.f June 6
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues
KARACHI, May 12 The Karachi Cotton Association on Saturday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 6,537 rupees per maund (40 kg). The Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" (inches) and micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market the key crop varieties traded in the range of 5,000 to 6,300 rupees per maund. Following are the grade and staple margins for the period May 1 to 15: GRADE STAPLE LENGTH 31/32" 1" 1-1/32" 1-1/16" 1-3/32" 1-1/8" Super n/a +107 +214 +429 +750 +857 1 -107 0 +107 +322 +643 +750 2 n/a -214 0 +214 +536 +643 3 -429 -322 -214 BASE +322 +429 4 -1125 -1018 -911 -697 -482 n/a n/a -1286 -1179 -1072 -857 n/a n/a (Compiled by the Karachi Newsroom)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues
Jun 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14PK0 HDFC 364D 9-Jun-17 99.9825 6.4000 1 240 99.9825